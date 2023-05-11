Beyonce flew from the stage on a disco horse as she closed her first 'Renaissance' concert on Wednesday (10.05.23) night.
The 41-year-old superstar kicked off her world tour at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, and treated the 50,000 fans to a staggering 36-song set, which proved to be both an audio and visual spectacular.
As well as the horse - which was first seen on the album cover for 'Summer Renaissance' - Beyonce also made use of a pair of robotic arms, a mechanical structure that took the place of a bull as she sang her verse from Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage Remix', a disco ball, and UV lights that helped transform her ordinary-looking dress into something more colourful, while the stage included a big screen with a dome-like cutout for her band and a circular extended ramp. Other props that were used throughout the night include a disco ball, a floating disco-horse and robotic arms with UV lights that transformed Beyoncé’s dress from a plain to coloured outfit instantly.
With no opening act, Beyonce kicked off the show by treating fans to a selection of songs she doesn't often perform live, including 'Dangerously in Love' - which she hasn't sang on stage since 2009 - 'Flaws and All', and 'I Care', as well as a cover of Mary J. Blige's 'I'm Goin' Down'.
The futuristing 'Renaissance' section saw her perform the album in full and she also played a selection of her biggest hits throughout her career, including 'Drunk In Love', 'Formation', 'Love on Top' and 'Crazy In Love', as well as featuring mash-ups and interludes of tracks by a string of other artists, including Kendrick Lamar's 'Alright', Britney Spears' 'Toxic', Jackson 5's 'I Want You Back', and Nina Sky's 'Move Ya Body'.
Beyonce's 'Renaissance World Tour' setlist - night one:
Opening Act:
‘Dangerously in Love 2’
‘Flaws and All’
‘1+1’
‘I’m Goin’ Down’
I Care’
RENAISSANCE:
‘I’M THAT GIRL’
‘COZY’
ALIEN SUPERSTAR’
‘Lift Off’
MOTHERBOARD:
‘CUFF IT’
‘ENERGY’
‘BREAK MY SOUL’
OPULENCE:
‘Formation’
‘Diva’
‘Run the World
‘MY POWER’
‘BLACK PARADE’
‘Savage (Remix)’
‘Partition’
ANOINTED:
‘CHURCH GIRL’
‘Get Me Bodied’
‘Before I Let Go’
‘Rather Die Young’
‘Love on Top’
‘Crazy in Love’
ANOINTED PT. 2:
‘PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA’
‘VIRGO’S GROOVE’
‘Naughty Girl’
‘MOVE’
‘HEATED’
‘MEGAMIX’
‘THIQUE’
‘ALL UP IN YOUR MIND’
‘Drunk in Love’
MIND CONTROL:
‘AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM’
‘PURE/HONEY’
‘SUMMER RENAISSANCE’