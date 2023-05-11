Nick Cannon is "still in love" with Jessica White.

The 'Masked Singer' presenter - who has fathered 12 children with six women - described the "beautiful" model as "his muse" and admitted he still has feelings for the 38-year-old beauty, who he split from shortly after she suffered a miscarriage in 2020.

Speaking on 'The Jason Lee Show', he gushed: "That woman has overcome so much, and is just a light and an angel to so many, who operates on a higher frequency."

Nick went on to praise Jessica for opening up about her miscarriage - which came shortly before Brittany Bell announced she was expecting her second child with the 42-year-old star - and said he takes "full accountability" for the negative way she has been portrayed.

He continued: "When she shared that, when it comes to any of the mothers of my children, those types of things — as someone who has lost a child, especially when you're dealing with a mother, there's no age or stage where you can say what their emotions should be when losing that child.

"Because of the power of the media and who I am in the media, she felt like there was a narrative that — that they say about all the mothers of my children, all of this low-frequency negativity.

"I take full accountability. I want her to share her true and honest story at any time.

"These women will tell their story when their time, when they're ready to do it. I want that. I don't want to ever speak for any of them because I know they can speak for themselves. Even in times of pain, even in times of darkness, I'm leaning on them."

Jessica previously told Jason she and Nick "understood each other" and "were in a really good space before things ended."

But their relationship came under strain in part due to how the 'Wild 'n Out' star handled sharing Brittany's pregnancy news with Jessica.

She said at the time: "She was aware that I had just had a miscarriage, two weeks prior to her news coming out, because he told me that he told her. And I was living at his house, she knew that as well. But I found out on Instagram along with the rest of the world.

"I was going through still my hormonal changes, and we were about to start in vitro.

"So when I came out, people thought I was this homewrecker. No, there was a real-life going on. I was bullied for months with that whole situation. I still tried to be nice about it. We didn't break up right away, we tried to work things out."