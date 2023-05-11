Twitter is launching an encrypted messaging service.

Elon Musk has revealed the microblogging service will ensure that its direct message feature will be protected from sender to receive meaning they will be the only parties able to read them.

The 51-year-old billionaire tweeted that he wouldn’t be able to see them “even there was a gun to my head”.

Elon did provide a caveat that the feature was in its early stage so urged users to “try it, but don’t trust it”.

Currently, the perk is a paid-for feature as it is only available to Twitter Blue users, the tier of Twitter that costs $8 a month and supplies accounts with perks like a verification blue tick and the ability to edit tweets.

In addition, encrypted messages can only support links and text and not media like photos and videos.

On their website, Twitter admitted they were “not quite there yet” with encryption.

They said: "While messages themselves are encrypted, metadata (recipient, creation time, etc) are not, and neither is any linked content

"If someone - for example, a malicious insider, or Twitter itself as a result of a compulsory legal process - were to compromise an encrypted conversation, neither the sender or receiver would know."

Elon - who bought Twitter for $44 billion late last year - has hinted his intention to turn the social media giant into a “super-app” with various functions believed to be similar to the Chinese service WeChat.

According to tech experts, Elon - who has faced widespread criticism for his stewardship of Twitter since he took it over in October - is responding to the concerns of the users.

Jake Moore, a cyber-security expert, told BBC News: "Without the use of end-to-end encrypted messaging, Twitter staff and the company itself have the opportunity to read people's messages.

"Although this can reap huge rewards for the platform, with advertisers being able to micro-target users, it is a huge security risk to those messaging without such privacy protection."