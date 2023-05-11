‘Hollow Knight: Silksong’ has been delayed.

Team Cherry's marketing and publishing representative Matthew Griffin has delivered the news that they are not going to make their planned release for the "first half" of 2023.

He tweeted: “Hey gang, just a quick update about Silksong.

“We had planned to release in the first half of 2023, but development is still continuing. We’re excited by how the game is shaping up, and it’s gotten quite big, so we want to take the time to make the game as good as we can.”

Griffin didn't offer up a new release window, signing off the post: "Expect more details from us once we get closer to release."

In June last year, the game was already said to be in the final testing phase.

The sequel to the 2017 action-adventure game ‘Hollow Knight’ was announced in February 2019, and Griffin revealed on Discord: “You could say ‘we’ve finished all the content of the game and are in final testing’ but even THAT doesn’t say anything about release schedule”.

Griffin explained that this was because there were still some tasks that needed to be done, such as checking for any bugs in the game.

He said: “My own personnel philosophy is that you should not announce a release date until you have a build that could be released, and then you’re just giving yourself some time to fix additional bugs and market a game.”