WWE Superstar Mia Yim is set to be added to 'WWE 2K23' as a playable character.

The official Twitter page for the game confirmed that the 34-year-old wrestler will be playable with the arrival of a new patch update "coming soon".

Alongside a clip of Mia entering the ring to the soundtrack of 'I Am (Mia Yim)', they wrote: "The @MiaYim will be a fully playable Superstar after the next patch update for #WWE2K23, coming soon."

Just recently, 2K unveiled a number of updates and additions to MyFACTION in 'WWE 2K23'.

Players can "build their own ultimate squad of favourite WWE Superstars and Legends by collecting and upgrading cards."

What's more, they announced online head-to-head gameplay, Live Events, incredible card designs across tiers and unique character models and attires, in MyFACTION.

The head-to-head battles offers players the "experience" of "all-new online gameplay in MyFACTION".

They can: "Show off star-studded factions and challenge friends and WWE 2K community members alike through Online Quickplay for endless hours of fun."