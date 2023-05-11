'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' had "millions of players" in the first "few weeks" of release.

The action-adventure game was released for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on April 28, and EA is "overjoyed" by how well it's doing so far.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson said at an earnings call this week: “Within the first few weeks, millions of players have joined Cal Kestis and BD-1 in their rebellion against the Empire.

“On Jedi, we’re overjoyed.

“We made the bold decision to move the title six weeks to give the team the opportunity to really get to the quality of the game that they wanted."

However, he added: “It’s very early, I think we’re 11 days in at this point, we’re in a different kind of market dynamic, but I would tell you it’s pacing very strongly against our expectations and against 'Jedi: Fallen Order'.”

2019's 'Jedi: Fallen Order' had the fastest-selling digital launch for any 'Star Wars' game within its first two weeks.

The game sold more than eight million copies by the end of January 2020.

More than 10 million units were sold by March 31, 2020. And by June 2021, it had garnered 20 million players.