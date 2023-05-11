Google is launching its first folding smartphone.

The tech giant has announced that the Google Pixel Fold is already available to pre-order and will begin shipping in June.

The smartphone "combines the helpfulness of Pixel with a design that unfolds into a compact tablet, unlocking even more ways for you to use your device".

The cutting-edge product is powered by the Google Tensor G2 chip. The smartphone also features a 7.6-inch screen in a thinner profile than any other foldable phone on the market.

In a blog post, Google explained: "To create this foldable design, we didn’t compromise on form and function.

"Many of the Pixel components - from camera, battery, speakers and haptics technology - were cleverly redesigned to fit within the thin design. Our custom-built hinge not only contributes to that thinness, but also doubles as the most durable hinge out there. And last but not least, Pixel Fold is also water resistant with an IPX8 rating so it can handle an accidental spill."

What's more, the large screen can give consumers "all the benefits of a tablet".

Google added: "Immerse yourself by watching shows, reading a book, and playing games on the big screen, or enjoy having space to get more things done.

"Use the Taskbar to easily switch between your apps or drag an app into split-screen mode to multitask with two apps side-by-side."