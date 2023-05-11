Meghan Trainor lost "chunks" of her hair after having her first baby.

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker gave birth to her son Riley, two, in February 2021 and although her usually thin locks were looking luscious during the pregnancy once her son popped out she started to lose clumps of blond strands.

In an interview with POPSUGAR, she said: "My first one - I thought my hair was growing because of all the vitamins I was taking. Postpartum, that's when the chunks come out."

Meghan - who is currently expecting her second child with her husband Daryl Sabara - has always suffered with thin hair hair and her colour changes for her pop career over the years have not helped her improve the thickness.

She added: "I'm someone that always has to take care of my hair because it was always thin. I went redhead to blonde again, and lost like all of it. I went to a doctor and was like, 'Why won't it grow?'"

The 'Mother' singer - who has partnered with hair-care brand Nexxus for its new Unbreakable Care Collection - enjoys getting to attend glitzy awards shows and premieres for her career and she loves it when a professional hairstylist creates her look.

She said: "I get it in moments when I get to get all dressed up — good hair gives me confidence."