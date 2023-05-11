Hilary Duff follows a fasting diet to stay slim.

The ‘Lizzie McGuire’ actress - who has daughters Banks, four, and 14-month-old Mae with her musician husband Matthew Koma, 35, as well as son Luca, 11, with her first spouse, ice hockey player Mike Comrie, 42 - told model Molly Sims, 49, on the ‘Lipstick on the Rim’ podcast that she gets up “really hungry” but sustains herself with coffee.

Hilary accepts her fasting practices could be deemed to be controversial in the same way Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow's statements back in March about intermittent fasts and bone broth meals were.

Hilary said: "Sometimes I try to – you know, Gwyneth’s in trouble for saying this – but sometimes I try to just drink coffee in the morning and starve off my hunger.”

The actress-and-singer added she was “obsessed” with “cauliflower rounds” which she hailed as a “super clean” food. To improve the taste and texture she likes to crisp them in an air fryer.

Hilary tops them with egg salad, a fried egg, avocado or vegan sausage, and enjoys overnight oats.

But Hilary insisted she makes sure to get “lots of calories” while making her kids’ lunches, adding: “If we’re being honest, yeah, I eat a chicken nugget in the morning while I’m packing lunches and there’s one left over. Pop it down the hatch!”

Hilary added she focuses on high-intensity interval training with her personal trainer.

Gwyneth made headlines a couple of months back when she revealed her daily eating routine which was criticised in many quarters for promoting unhealthy food habits.

Appearing on Dr. Will Cole's podcast 'The Art of Being Well’, the 'Iron Man' star said: "I usually eat something about 12. And in the morning, I'll have some things that won't spike my blood sugar. So, I have coffee. But I really like soup for lunch.

“I have bone broth for lunch a lot the days… and then, for dinner, I try to eat, you know, according to Paleo. So, lots of vegetables. It's really important for me to support my detox.”

Gwyneth also does at least “one hour of movement” a day in the form of a walk, Pilates or a Tracy Anderson workout, as well as dry brushing in the sauna for 30 minutes.

The ‘Shakespeare in Love’ actress said it was part of a way to treat her “long COVID” and the resulting “very high” levels of “inflammation”, and stressed her regimen was “not meant to be advice for anyone else".