Natalie Portman is "really heartbroken" over the end of the Time's Up organisation.

The 'Black Swan' actress was a key figure in the early days of the non-profit company - which offered financial support to victims of sexual misconduct - when it launched in 2018 and she was devastated when it was revealed in January that it was ceasing operations, months after it was rocked by revelations that leadership figures had connections with Andrew Cuomo, the former New York governor who had been accused of sexual harassment.

Natalie thinks it is unfair that mistakes are viewed as "deadly" for activism and believes the world should acknowledge things aren't always black and white.

She reflected to The Hollywood Reporter: "It was really, really heartbreaking that Time’s Up dissipated the way it did. I think a lot of people made mistakes, but mistakes are deadly for activism.

"You have to be so perfect in order to demand the change that you want to see, and I don’t know, maybe acknowledging all our imperfection as humans and saying that people can do something wrong and also be good at something else, having a little bit more shades of grey might actually let us get to more progress."

The 41-year-old actress thinks it is "painful" that Time's Up - which still maintains its Time's Up Legal Defense Fund - no longer exists in the form it used to, though she is thankful for the "amazing" collaborations it sparked.

She added: "There was something so powerful about just gathering women with similar experiences and sharing. And so many amazing things have spun off it that I think those relationships have persisted and have turned into incredible other projects, but it still is painful that Time’s Up doesn’t exist anymore as it was.

"For an entire movement to not be allowed to exist because of individual mistakes or even collective mistakes, I think that we have to be able to make mistakes and learn from them and allow that."