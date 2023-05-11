Emilia Clarke says her 'Game of Thrones' role ruined her hair - because of the extreme bleaching used to make her hair blonde.

The 36-year-old actress played Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series - based on George R. R. Martin's novels - and lit up the screen with her shocking long blonde locks.

In real-life, the British actress is a natural brunette and she admits the extensive colouring process left her strands less than luscious.

Speaking to BAZAAR.com, she said: "My advice to anyone who wants to bleach their hair is don't do it; it ruins your hair, so just stop bleaching it.

"If you want to have the blonde hair, just get a wig or pimp up hair with some highlights because it completely ruined my hair.”

Revealing the effect the bleaching process had on her hair, she added: "My hair felt like straw and was falling out. Then I cut it all off. The thing I'm most proud of getting my hair back to a good place. I do nothing crazy to it now and use really beautiful products. I get a bit of lighter colour put through my hair sometimes and I love that. I love Virtue; I swear by their shampoo, hair mask, and root-lifting product. I also have a Dyson hairdryer. I really try and take care of it. But after bleaching my hair, I am learning to embrace my natural hair."

Emilia tends to keep her hair dark and in a bob these days, and says the best way to change up styles is to use extensions to give herself a different look when required.

She said: "I have a hairdresser in England and he’s amazing and I have Jenny Cho in America, who's is also fantastic. My favorite kind of look is when they add clip-in extensions, especially for a red carpet. It looks so sleek and beautiful. I love doing a really high ponytail with lots of extensions. It feels very drama."