Drew Barrymore says she’s overjoyed her ex Justin Long has found love with his new fiancée Kate Bosworth.

The ‘E.T. The Extra Terrestrial’ actress, 48, dated Justin, 44, on and off on and off between 2007 and 2010, and said in a clip for Thursday’s (11.05.23) episode of the ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ she and actress Kate, 40, have a “very important person in common”.

As photos of the couple were shown, Drew added to her audience: “My very dear old friend Justin Long – a boyfriend, a dear friend – and he and Kate have found each other in this world.

“(You two have) become this incredibly joyous, bonded, real deal. You holding hands – ultimate couple you root for. Period.”

Kate, who appears on the show, said about the tribute: “That’s so sweet. He loves you so much. He just loves you so deeply.”

Revealing how she encouraged Justin to appear last year on Drew’s show, she added: “I was with him when he got the ask and he’s like, ‘Oh, Drew wants me to go on her show,’ and I was like, ‘You have to do it!’ I was so excited.

“I was so excited because I knew there’s so much love between the two of you.

“I always say you guys were in the tornado together, right? It’s like the time in your life when you’re like, ‘I want to feel and I want to do everything,’ just like, be a part of the adventure in a wild way, which is so much fun. He just loves you so much.”

During Justin’s 2022 appearance on Drew’s show, he told his ex: “I love that we maintained our love because I know from my end, it will never go away. I love you always. I am glad that we are able to still have that. I mean that. I’ll always love you.”

After Drew and Justin’s split, the actor went on to date actress Amanda Seyfried, 37, from 2013 to 2015, while Drew married art consultant Will Kopelman, 44, in 2012 – with whom she has daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, nine – before they divorced in 2016.