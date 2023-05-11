Donald and Melania Trump are said to be “more bonded than ever”.

The ex-US President, 76, recently found to have sexually abused writer E Jean Carroll 27 years ago, has reportedly been “beaming” with smiles next to the former First Lady, 53, who is also said to now be fully on board with his presidential campaign.

A source told Page Six about how she would love to serve in the post in the White House again after his daughter and son-in-law reportedly stepped back from working on his political campaign: “The couple seems more bonded than ever. Friends say that Melania’s stepping up – while Ivanka and (her husband) Jared (Kushner) have stepped aside – has made (Trump) more confident than ever.

“Trump says Melania will be by his side during the campaign more than she was last time.”

Melania told Fox News Digital if she returned her “focus would continue to be creating a safe and nurturing space for children to learn, grow and thrive”, adding: “My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration… he has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength.”

Trump has labelled Ms Carroll, now 79, a “whack job” over her claim he raped her, and after a Manhattan jury deliberated for less than three hours it did not find him liable for rape – but did find he sexually abused the advice columnist.

As it is the result of a civil not criminal case, the only legal sanction Trump is facing is financial.

The jury of sis men and three women awarded about $5m in compensatory and punitive damages – around $2 million on the sexual abuse count, and close to $3 million for defamation for branding Ms Carroll a liar over her claims.

Asked by CNN in an interview after the ruling if it would deter women from voting for him, Trump said: “No, I don’t think so.”

Trump, who served as the 45th US President between 2017 and 2021, also insisted he’ll return to the White House provided the next election isn't rigged.

Asked if he would accept the results of the 2024 election regardless of the outcome, Trump told Kaitlan Collins: “Yeah, if I think it’s an honest election, absolutely.”

The journalist insisted that the election wasn’t rigged and asked Trump to stop repeating the allegation, saying: “The election was not rigged, Mr President. You can’t keep saying that all night long.”