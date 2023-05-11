Dua Lipa is launching her own book club.

The 'Levitating' singer will personally choose the tales read by members of the Service95 Book Club, the latest branch of her Service95 platform, with her selections designed to tell powerful stories across different genres, both fiction and non-fiction, and represent diverse global voices.

She said in a statement: “Reading a book is one of the most profound joys in life. Reading provides a form of escapism, a way to understand human connection and helps us navigate human relationships.

"Through the pages of a book, I can go places that I have never been and feel like I have lived there for a lifetime. But the true magic of a great book comes alive with sharing the experience, talking with friends, and swapping recommendations of what to read next.

"I can’t wait to do that with readers from every corner of the globe through the Service95 Book Club.”

The inagural Book of the Month for June will be 'Shuggie Bain', and Dua will meet author Douglas Stuart at the Hay Festival in Wales on 3 June to talk about the novel for a special live-recorded episode of her 'Dua Lipa: At Your Service' podcast.

Douglas said: “I am thrilled that Shuggie Bain is the inaugural pick for the Service95 Book Club.

"I have so much respect for Dua Lipa and her artistry, and I really admire that she uses her platform to inspire readers, and to keep books at the centre of our cultural conversations.

"I'm looking forward to our event as part of the Hay Festival in Wales. It'll be a night I'll always remember. Come join us.”

The Service95 Book Club will also offer members discussion guides, author Q+As and reading lists, as well as other extras.

For more information on the Service95 Book Club and to sign up, visit service95.com.