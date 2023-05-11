Janet Jackson wishes she had three children.

The 'Together Again' hitmaker has six-year-old son Eissa with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana and her only regret about parenthood is not having had more kids, though she feels "very fortunate" to have her little boy.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "He's great. I love [motherhood]. I love it. I absolutely love it.

"I wish I had two more babies! I'm just thankful God gave me Eissa. I'm very fortunate."

The 56-year-old singer is currently on the road on her 'Together Again' concert series, her first tour in four years, and she loves the fact her music appeals to different generations.

She said: "It's always nice for me and I love when I see the different generations.

"And even here, I meet some of the fans backstage after the show. And they'll say, 'You know, I first saw you when I was such and such age, and my mother took me and now my daughter and my son, and I'm bringing them to the show and they watch your videos.'

"So it's always nice to have the different generations."

The tour marks Janet's 50th year in the music industry and she is "very appreciative" of the fact her career has lasted so long.

She added: "This one's special. I started young but it means a great deal to me to still have God allow me to do what it is that I do. I'm so appreciative.

"And for the people to still be interested to come and see what it is that that I do, that we do. I'm very, very fortunate and very appreciative."

Janet recently admitted being a “mama” gives her the greatest “gratification” in life.

The five-time Grammy winner, who has sold 100 million records and produced 11 albums during her three decades-plus career, told 'Today': “[The title] that gives me the biggest gratification is mama. That’s it. Mama.

“When you’re tired. When you need a break. I love it all… I’m sorry I’m getting emotional because I’m thinking of one thing in particular, and I’ll never forget it.

“It was just so beautiful, and I just thought, that’s my baby… that’s the highest for me. Being a mama.”