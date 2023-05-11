Lily Collins’ friends are said to have pinpointed a suspect in the theft of her wedding and engagement rings.

The ‘To the Bone’ actress, 34, was left devastated after the jewellery was stolen from luxury Los Angeles hotel the Edition over the weekend, and sources have now said her pals, hotel insiders and guests are among those who have singled out a woman they think was responsible.

Page Six reported “hotel insiders” said “a woman had been spotted at the spa several times in the days before the apparent theft”.

The sighting apparently prompted staff to look her up in the registration system to see if she knew anything about the stolen rings.

But Page Six added when they tried calling the number on file it was disconnected.

It said: “They now assume she had checked in under a fake name.”

The outlet added it has been told “there’s CCTV of the woman, but cops have yet to ID” the mystery woman.

Sources told TMZ LA County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating, and “there was no sign of forced entry where Lily stored her belongings”.

They say the missing goods are worth more than $10,000.

Lily, daughter of rocker Phil, 72, married US film director Charlie McDowell, 39, in September 2021, a year after he proposed with the rose-cut diamond ring he had designed with high-end LA-based, Irene Neuwirth Jewellery.

The stone, believed to be between two and three carats, is secured by a bezel setting.

Lily was last seen wearing her rings at the Met Gala, teaming them with pieces by Cartier.

The actress told ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ about her engagement band: “It’s a rose-cut diamond. Charlie designed it with Irene (Irene Neuwirth Jewellery.”

Private jeweller Bonnie Dudeney told HELLO! Online about the value of the ring being more than £65,000: “This looks like a very pretty rose-cut diamond and at a guess probably weighs between two or three carats.

“This style of diamond always appears larger because it is cut flatter than traditional, modern diamonds. It’s lovely ‘light pink’ colour and is exceptionally rare.

“While hard to place a value on it, it would certainly command a retail price upwards of £65,000.”