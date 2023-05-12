Jason Oppenheim is "so excited" for Chrishell Stause's marriage to G Flip.

The 'Selling Sunset' star has spoken out after his ex-girlfriend confirmed she has tied the with her partner after a year of dating, insisting he's thrilled for the couple - calling them "inspiring" and insisting their love is "so pure".

Chrishell broke the news on Instagram by posting a picture from the couple's wedding day and Jason shared his delight in the comments, writing: "I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. congrats!"

Chrishell shared the wedding news in a video montage which she posted alongside a sweet caption declaring her love for the musician. She wrote: "Love doesn’t always go as planned … Sometimes it’s immeasurably better. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest and most talented hard working people out there ... I love you so much @gflip."

G Flip then added: "My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit. You make me so happy thank you."

Chrishell started dating G Flip after she split from Jason, her 'Selling Sunset' co-star and boss. The actress confirmed their romance during the reunion episode of the Netflix show with Chrishell saying at the time: "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician. "It started because I was just going to be in their video [for 'GET ME OUTTA HERE']. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."

Chrishell later revealed that G Flip changed her entire outlook on love. She told Vogue Australia magazine: "[It] opened my brain up to the fact that I'm attracted to energy, not whatever physical thing that people have in their head. I don't have a type."