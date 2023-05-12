Selling Sunset's Maya Vander has given birth.

The 39-year-old star revealed last week she was nine months pregnant with a baby girl - a year after she suffered a miscarriage while 10 weeks pregnant - and Maya and her husband David Miller have now welcomed daughter Emma Reign into the world.

She shared a picture on Instagram of herself and David in hospital with Emma lying on her chest, and wrote in the caption: "Welcome to the world Emma Reign! My rainbow baby! This was a long 9 months as I kept my pregnancy as quiet as possible from social media. (sic)"

Maya - who also suffered a devastating loss in December 2021, when her baby Mason was stillborn at 38 weeks - admitted she couldn't find the words to express her "sense of relief and happiness" at giving birth to Emma.

She added: "I gave birth few days ago and words can not express my sense of relief and happiness!

"Thank you so much @femcareobgyn and dr Senemar. Thank you to the amazing nurses at Baptist hospital. I will forever be grateful. and yes I’m wearing a mask because of course I had the worse cold but I made it to push a baby with full stuffy nose;) (sic)"

Several of Maya's 'Selling Sunset' co-stars congratulated her and David on their new arrival.

Chrishell Stause wrote: "So so happy for youuuuuu ANGEL (sic)"

Amanza Smith posted: "Beautiful Mama Mya, so happy for you guys. Love you (sic)"

Christine Quinn commented: "OMG MAYA! My heart is sooo full for you and your family! congratulations Mommy!! (sic)"

Emma Hernan wrote: "BABY EMMA!!!! So in love and so happy for your family! Best mama ever!!! (sic)"

Last week, Maya revealed she was expecting a daughter "any day now".

She told The U.S. Sun: "I am nine months pregnant and I'm expecting a baby girl any day now.

"It's exciting, but also this time around I have more fears and more concerns given the last circumstances.

"I kept quiet on social media because I lost a baby when I was nine months pregnant in the past."

The star - who has son Aiden, four, and daughter Ellie, three, with her husband Dave Miller - also admitted she hopes her story will inspire others who have been through similar experiences of loss.

She added: "I know it's hard to understand why I would bother to get pregnant again, but I had a huge void to fill. I stayed calm and positive.

"I'm very lucky and thankful for my kids. It was just something that was missing. No one expects to lose a child and give birth to a stillborn.

"I hope my story will inspire other women going through any loss."