Selling Sunset's Maya Vander gives birth

Published
2023/05/12 07:00 (BST)

Selling Sunset's Maya Vander has given birth.

The 39-year-old star revealed last week she was nine months pregnant with a baby girl - a year after she suffered a miscarriage while 10 weeks pregnant - and Maya and her husband David Miller have now welcomed daughter Emma Reign into the world.

She shared a picture on Instagram of herself and David in hospital with Emma lying on her chest, and wrote in the caption: "Welcome to the world Emma Reign! My rainbow baby! This was a long 9 months as I kept my pregnancy as quiet as possible from social media. (sic)"

Maya - who also suffered a devastating loss in December 2021, when her baby Mason was stillborn at 38 weeks - admitted she couldn't find the words to express her "sense of relief and happiness" at giving birth to Emma.

She added: "I gave birth few days ago and words can not express my sense of relief and happiness!

"Thank you so much @femcareobgyn and dr Senemar. Thank you to the amazing nurses at Baptist hospital. I will forever be grateful. and yes I’m wearing a mask because of course I had the worse cold but I made it to push a baby with full stuffy nose;) (sic)"

Several of Maya's 'Selling Sunset' co-stars congratulated her and David on their new arrival.

Chrishell Stause wrote: "So so happy for youuuuuu ANGEL (sic)"

Amanza Smith posted: "Beautiful Mama Mya, so happy for you guys. Love you (sic)"

Christine Quinn commented: "OMG MAYA! My heart is sooo full for you and your family! congratulations Mommy!! (sic)"

Emma Hernan wrote: "BABY EMMA!!!! So in love and so happy for your family! Best mama ever!!! (sic)"

Last week, Maya revealed she was expecting a daughter "any day now".

She told The U.S. Sun: "I am nine months pregnant and I'm expecting a baby girl any day now.

"It's exciting, but also this time around I have more fears and more concerns given the last circumstances.

"I kept quiet on social media because I lost a baby when I was nine months pregnant in the past."

The star - who has son Aiden, four, and daughter Ellie, three, with her husband Dave Miller - also admitted she hopes her story will inspire others who have been through similar experiences of loss.

She added: "I know it's hard to understand why I would bother to get pregnant again, but I had a huge void to fill. I stayed calm and positive.

"I'm very lucky and thankful for my kids. It was just something that was missing. No one expects to lose a child and give birth to a stillborn.

"I hope my story will inspire other women going through any loss."

© BANG Media International

mayavander

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended