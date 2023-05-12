Jimmie Allen's former manager is suing the country star over sexual abuse allegations.

The unnamed woman claims Allen, 37, raped her and subjected her to sexual abuse and harassment over a period of 18 months while she was employed as a member of his management team - alleging he groomed her into a sexually abusive relationship - and she's suing the singer as well as her former employer Wide Open Music, and its founder Ash Bowers.

However, Allen has vehemently denied the allegations and maintained they were in a consensual relationship, telling Variety: "It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever.

"I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship - one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time, she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely."

He went on to add: "Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defence to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation."

In the lawsuit - which was filed at the United States District Court of Tennessee on Thursday (11.05.23) - the woman accuses the star of raping and choking her, of sexually abusing her when she drove him to business events and of looking at porn on her work computer. She also alleges he videoed several of their sexual encounters.

She told the publication: "I have to tell this story because there’s no way I would let my daughter near a situation like this. My life has been turned inside out because of Jimmie Allen

The woman claims she reported the alleged abuse to her boss Bowers and says they dropped Allen as a client but also terminated her employment.

Bowers told Variety: "[She] was the day-to-day manager for Mr. Allen. Once Wide Open Music no longer managed Mr. Allen, that role was gone and, furthermore, [the company] has transitioned out of artist management completely."

Allen is being sued for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking and emotional distress while Bowers and Wide Open Music are being sued for gross negligence and participating in a venture engaged in sex trafficking among others.

The woman is seeking undisclosed monetary damages.