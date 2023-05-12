Dolly Parton joked about having a threesome with Garth Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, while at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards.

The 77-year-old country icon gave the acronym for 'Greatest Of All Time', G.O.A.T., a whole new X-rated meaning while co-hosting the star-studded bash at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday night (11.05.23) with the 61-year-old Grammy winner.

The 'Jolene' hitmaker began by pulling a real goat onstage in a cart, before she told Garth: “I’ve got your G.O.A.T. right here!”

Dolly gushed: “He changed the name of country music forever. In a flash, he became one of the biggest stars of all time."

And Garth replied: “The world ... will always love you.”

She then joked: “I think it stands for ‘Garth organised a threesome!'”

Dolly - who is married to Carl Dean - took things one step further and jokingly added that she was given a "hall pass" to have sex with him and his 58-year-old spouse.

A hall pass is when a couple will allow their other half to dream about sex with another person, usually a celebrity.

After taking to the stage to perform some of her greatest hits with Carly Pearce, Trisha quipped that Dolly is both her and her husband's "hall pass".

She added to 'Entertainment Tonight': "Everybody loves Dolly. Actually, people think this is Dolce and Gabbana but it's Dolly and Garth.

"Everybody loves Dolly. We love Dolly so much."

Jokes aside, Lainey Wilson was the big winner of the night, after triumphing in four categories.

The 30-year-old singer scooped the Female Artist of the Year gong, as well as the Album of the Year accolade for 'Bell Bottom Country', and Visual Media of the Year and Music Event of the Year awards for Hardy's 'Wait in the Truck', which she featured on.

After being presented with the Female Artist of the Year prize by Dolly, Lainey said: "I can't believe I just met Dolly Parton, first of all. This is crazy.

"I want to say thank you to my father. Thank you, Jesus, for this, this is absolutely insane."

Lainey also thanked her family, record label and team for fighting for her "every single day", and paid tribute to Dolly, as well as her fellow nominees, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, and Carly Pearce.

She said: "I look up to y'all so much, and I'm up here cause of y'all, cause of people like Dolly Parton paving the way.

"For the little girls watching this, this right here stands for hard work. If you're gonna be a dreamer, you better be a doer."

Other big winners on the night included Chris Stapleton, who landed the coveted Entertainer of the Year award.