Mel B is seeking primary custody of her youngest daughter because she has "serious concerns" about Stephen Belafonte's parenting.

The Spice Girls singer has 11-year-old Madison with her ex-husband - who she split from in 2017 amid allegations he was abusive - and at the moment, the youngster spends most of her time in Los Angeles with her dad, visiting her mother in the UK during school holidays but now the 47-year-old star is seeking to change the arrangement.

According to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mel - who also has Phoenix, 23, and Angel, 16, from previous relationships - wants the court to award her primary custody, with Madison spending 80% of her time with her and the rest with Stephen.

She explained that she initially had primary custody of her youngest child but it changed when her work visa expired in 2019 and she had to move back to the UK.

She wrote: “Madison’s sisters, Angel and Phoenix, relocated with me to the UK, where we live minutes from nearly all of our friends and family. Moving to the UK without Madison was devastating for the girls and me.

"The three girls have always had a very close relationship and enjoy spending time together. Madison would thrive socially, emotionally, and academically if she were permitted to live with me and her sisters in the UK during the school year.

“I am confident that Madison’s best interest would be served if she lived primarily in the U.K. with her sisters and me."

The 'Wannabe' hitmaker accused Stephen of trying to "alienate" Madison from the rest of her family and often leaving her "in Los Angeles in the care of a revolving door of various third parties.”

She said: “I have serious concerns about Stephen’s ability to care for Madison in a manner consistent with her best interests. Stephen continuously attempts to alienate Madison from her sisters and me...

“Stephen also lacks transparency with respect to Madison’s living conditions, doctors’ appointments, therapy, and schooling.

"He refuses to co-parent with me. For example, he has never provided me with any information about Madison’s living situation in Los Angeles.

"I do not know whether Madison has her own bedroom, what her room looks like, or even where she lives as he has lied about their living situation countless times.”

Mel also asked that the producer be required to submit to random drug and alcohol testing, echoing a similar request previously made by Stephen of his ex-wife.