Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas watched her win the Miss World title when he was just seven years old.

The 40-year-old actress was just 18 when she clinched the beauty pageant's top honour back in 2000 and she's now revealed her mother-in-law Denise recalled she watched the show on television with Jonas Brothers star Nick, 30, when he was just a child.

During an episode of 'The Jennifer Hudson Show', Priyanka explained: "This was in London, and this was November. I had turned 18 in July, complete child, I had no idea what I was doing or what this world entailed, didn’t have a lot of practice. But apparently, my mother-in-law was like: ‘I remember watching you when you won'.

"I was like: ‘There’s no way'. She was like: ‘I remember it so clearly because it was November, Nick was on some Broadway show at seven years old, his brother was on some Broadway show at eight or nine, and she said: ‘I remember this clearly because Kevin Sr,’ my father-in-law, loves watching pageants, and he, I remember, was watching it, and Nick came and sat down and watched you win'."

Priyanka went on to call the revelation "unfathomable", adding: "That was 22 years ago or something. He was 7, I was 17."

The screen star previously revealed she didn't consider having a relationship with Nick after they first met because of the 10-year age gap but she changed her mind about him after their first date.

During an interview on the 'Today' show, she explained: "[I didn't give him] much of a chance because I was like: ‘He’s 25 years old, he’s a rock star. I want to get married, I want to settle down, I want to have a baby.’ I was 35 at the time.

"I wanted stability, and I didn’t give Nick enough credit until I went out with him on our first date. We spent the whole evening together, and I realised my husband is just like an old soul. He’s stability in human form."

The couple married in 2018 and welcomed their first child together, a daughter, in 2022.