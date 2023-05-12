Britney Spears stays up late drinking green tea and making dolls clothes.

The 41-year-old pop superstar has hit back at suggestions she's obsessed with energy drinks after a report suggested she stayed awake for “three consecutive days” after guzzling copious amounts of caffeine-filled beverages - but Britney is adamant she is not a fan of Red Bull and actually stays up late working on hobbies including jewellery-making.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "I’m sticking to watermelon juice, which is the weirdest thing ever but I was told for years I can’t have coffee and now that I can it’s my pride … I can’t even look at it !!!

"Green tea is my prized possession!!! You clever little turds ... Sorry but I never stay up late with Red Bull. It is absolutely the worst drink ever ... I make jewellery, candles and dolls clothes ... Okay, so what??? I may be a loser but I do what makes me feel most alive and gives me interest ... "

The 'Toxic' singer regained charge of her personal and financial affairs in November 2021 after the conservatorship she'd been under for 13 years was dissolved.

Reports earlier this year suggested Britney's life had spiralled out of control after she regained her freedom and friends were so concerned about her behaviour that they were planning to stage an intervention.

However, Britney's husband Sam Asghari stressed that nothing has changed for the 41-year-old pop star. He told 'Access Hollywood': “An intervention did not occur. My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances. Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately."

Britney later contested the claims herself in a post on Instagram, writing: It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died … I mean at some point enough is enough !!! [sic] ...

"I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well !!! I’m honestly not surprised at all … Again doing the best I can !!! Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year … No folks, it’s not 2007 … it’s 2023 and I’m making my first homemade lasagna at home !!!

"I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room !!! As my hubby says it best: don’t believe everything you read !!! All that love right back at ya !!![sic]"