Jeremy Allen White's wife has filed for divorce.

The 'Bear' actor met Addison Timlin when they were teenagers on the set of 'Afterschool' and they got married in 2019, but on Thursday (11.05.23), the 31-year-old actress submitted paperwork in Los Angeles to officially end their union, TMZ reports.

It is unclear why the couple - who have daughters Ezer, four, and Dolores, two, together - have gone their separate ways.

In January, the 31-year-old actor gushed over Addison when he picked up the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series for his portrayal of Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto in 'The Bear'.

He said during his acceptance speech: “Addison Timlin, I love you deep in my bones. Thank you for all you do. Thank you for everything you’ve done. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

The 'Californication' actress went on to pay tribute to Jeremy on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo of him holding his Golden Globe.

She wrote: “When we were 14 years old and I saw you perform for the first time in drama class, I couldn’t take my eyes off of you.

“I love this picture so much because you look 14 and 31 at the same time- watching you win on Tuesday was one of the most overwhelming dimension hopping moments of my whole life, watching you win last night while holding our two babies was pretty out of this world too."

The 'Shameless' actor was wearing his wedding ring in the images that accompanied his cover story for Vanity Fair's 2023 Hollywood Issue in February.

He has not posted on his social media accounts since.