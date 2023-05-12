Bungie has hired former Warner Bros. Discovery executive Gabriel VanHuss to lead the 'Destiny' franchise's expansion into other platforms including TV, films and more.

A 'Destiny' film and a mobile game have already been teased

On his LinkedIn page, VanHuss announced: "I recently took the gig as Head of Linear Media for the Destiny franchise at Bungie.

"This new position will work with the Destiny Universe Leadership team to create strategy and execute the operations for expansion of Destiny into new media, including TV, films, books, comics, and audio formats."

He continued: "Destiny has a universe worth of stories waiting to be told, and I look forward to connecting best-in-class partners to our amazing creative team to bring them to life for current and new fans. Eyes up, guardian!"

In September 2021, it was revealed that Bungie was hiring a new Senior Executive to adapt ‘Destiny’s narrative from video games across to the world of TV Shows, Movies, and more.

The career listing on Bungie’s website for a Senior Executive, Development role, stated that the successful candidate will “drive projects that extend the Destiny franchise into new categories including TV, films, books, comics and audio formats.”

The overview for the role revealed that as “a storyteller and “guardian” of the 'Destiny' IP, the new executive’s role will be to “identify, select, guide, collaborate, and provide feedback to third parties and partners enabling them to tell additional myths in the Destiny universe that delight our fans while capturing the hearts and minds of new audiences.”