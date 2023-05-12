Microsoft and Activision Blizzard have been restricted from acquiring an interest in each other.

Neither company can now merge in any way without “prior written consent” from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), with the move coming weeks after the body blocked the firms’ $69 billion merger – which would have given Microsoft control over popular gaming titles including ‘Call of Duty’, ‘Overwatch’ and ‘World of Warcraft’.

The CMA expressed concerns about potential negative impacts on innovation and consumer choice in the cloud gaming sector.

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling and stated their intention to appeal, with an Activision official remarking that the UK appeared “clearly closed for business”.

Approval from regulatory bodies in the UK, United States, and European Union is required for the deal to proceed.

While the CMA was the first to issue a ruling in April, the EU is expected to reach a decision in May.

In the interim order, the CMA explicitly forbids Microsoft and Activision Blizzard from acquiring interests in each other or their subsidiaries, as well as businesses that have investments in the two companies.

For instance, Activision Blizzard cannot invest in Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios, and Microsoft is prohibited from investing in Activision Blizzard’s subsidiaries such as King, the creator of the popular mobile game ‘Candy Crush Saga’.

The order emphasises the companies must promptly notify the CMA if they suspect any breach of the order.

A Microsoft representative informed BBC News they are fully committed to the deal and are eager to present their case to the Competition Appeal Tribunal.

There has been no comment from Activision Blizzard.