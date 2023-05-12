Jay Z has detailed his plan to open a casino in New York City's famed Times Square.

The rapper is hoping to open an entertainment venue in the heart of Manhattan through his company Roc Nation's partnership with gambling giant Caesars Palace and he's bidding against a number of other groups who all hope to secure a coveted gaming licence for the city.

In an open letter to NYC, Jay's team revealed they plan to give back to the community and "enhance the lives of everyday New Yorkers". The message states: "The winning group must have a track record of turning words into deeds - of putting New York City and its residents first - people of all races, religions, ethnicities, genders, sexual orientations and socio-economic statuses.

"The winning organisation must have a history of campaigning for fair hiring, representation, and reform. Hate, as well as groups that have a history of oppressing the most vulnerable, have no place in New York."

Jay Z's plan reportedly aims to build a casino across the top eight floors of an existing skyscraper on Times Square - in the heart of Manhattan's Broadway theatre district.

The letter added Jay Z's team plan to "give back" to surrounding businesses, "benefit mass transit" and invest in sanitation and security in the area around Hell's Kitchen as well as protecting the interests of actors, theatre staff and patrons of Broadway.

It also states a pledge to provide $115 million for diverse theatre programs and daycare provisions for Broadway workers and their families.

The letter added: "Our bid honours the city of dreams, New York City, and the people that have made this place we call home the cultural and entertainment capital of the world. This is our moment, our opportunity to capture the energy of Times Square and invest in our city, You're a New Yorker, you get it."

Each group bidding for the licence is planning to open a casino in New York City, but Jay Z's plan is only one to propose a location in Times Square.

TMZ.com reports officials of New York State will select the winning bid by the end of the year.