Britney Spears' lawyer is now working for her for free.

The 'Toxic' singer engaged the services of Mathew Rosengart in November 2021 as she made a successful attempt to be released from the conservatorship she had been under for more than 13 years, and according to TMZ, had clocked up fees of close to $6 million.

Sources told the outlet Britney has already paid $4,201,856 for the period November 2021 until March 2023, with the money mostly going towards legal work carried out after the conservatorship ended.

After the 41-year-old star's team questioned the fees, the lawyer has now agreed to work pro bono for the remainder of the case against Britney's father, former conservator Jamie Spears and management company Tri Star Sports + Entertainment Group.

Mathew has been critical of some of the legal fees connected to the conservatorship, with some documents he filed stating that dozens of lawyers in the case had made over $30 million in total.

The former federal prosecutor told the New York Post newspaper's PageSix column: “We’re very proud not only of the work but the moderate cost, which is actually for close to two years and runs the gamut from suspension of [Jamie] to ending the conservatorship to blocking [Britney’s] deposition and discovery from her to numerous other issues ranging from her music deal to book, prenup, appeals, restraining orders, security and daily issues."

Britney was believed to have been worth around $60 million until her conservatorship ended, but the sum is now said to be considerably lower.

It was recently claimed the 'Gimme More' hitmaker - who has been married to Sam Asghari since June 2022 but has children Sean, 17, and 16-year-old Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline - is looking forward to being able to "set the record straight" with her autobiography.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Britney wants this to be her moment she talks to the world, to tell her side of the story and set the record straight. There’s a fair amount of throwing people under the bus, talking about past relationships, some of whom will be revealed for the first time ever.

"Britney lived her life in the public eye but there are relationships and people she had encounters with who she managed to keep under the radar, including some massive film star names and people from the music world.

"She has wanted to go all out with this book and tell her truth."