Mike Tindall enjoyed a "date night" with his wife Zara just hours before King Charles' coronation.

The former rugby player hit the town with Zara - who is the daughter of Anne, Princess Royal - the night before the king and his wife Queen Camilla were crowned in a glittering ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey last weekend (06-07.05.23) and he's insisted he has no regrets about staying out late before the big day.

During an appearance on 'Good Morning Britain', he explained: "'It was quite nice to have a little date night. You know, sometimes when you've got three children, it's not always the easiest to get out and just have a drink together.

"So it was quite nice to have a little bit of time where we could just go out and have a drink and have a chat and it was it was quite nice. So I definitely don't regret that."

He added: "Never worry about what's tomorrow. Enjoy the moment and then you can deal with the next day later."

Mike and Zara are parents to three children - Mia, Lena and Lucas - together and they didn't bring the youngsters to the coronation or the concert at Windsor Castle the following day.

During the interview, Mike also spoke about trying to dance during the concert which featured performances from Katy Perry and Lionel Richie - revealing it was tricky to pull his best moves when standing on a raised platform so close to the king and queen.

He said: "It's very difficult when you're on a you're on a raised platform that's under a lot of lights. So I felt I didn't really put my best foot forward ... if you started doing interesting dance manoeuvres on that platform next to the king, I'm not entirely sure it would have gone down that well."