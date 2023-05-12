Penny Lancaster is "very proud" and "honoured" to have been on duty as a special constable during King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation.

The 51-year-old former model shared a photo of herself standing guard over the crowds lining the streets of London as the royal couple passed by in their gold coach last weekend, and she admitted it was a day she will never forget.

Penny captioned her post: "I was honoured to have the been given the opportunity to serve during this very special day. A very proud moment, I’ll never forget.

Thanks to some members of the public in the crowd that day, I have some wonderful images to cherish, thank you [prayer emoji]#longlivetheking #specialconstable #cityoflondonpolice #service #volunteer (sic)"

Penny - who previously served a similar role during Queen Elizabeth's funeral last September - applied to become a special constable after taking part in reality TV programme 'Famous and Fighting Crime'.

She previously said: "It's roughly about 200 hours a year which equates for myself to one duty a week in the City of London Square Mile including bridges there.

"It's predominantly foot patrol but I also get the opportunity to try other areas of policing out like working in vehicles, working with the sniffer dogs and operations like the London Marathon, the Lord Mayor's Show and the Jubilee.

"I think being a mum and having the patience and the empathy to deal with teenagers in particular helps.

"A lot of the time you think policing and you think crime but you're dealing with victims."

Penny revealed that her husband, Sir Rod Stewart, is supportive of her but he also worries about her safety.

She said: "He's always supportive in whatever I like to venture into and with this in particular he saw the amount of enthusiasm and joy and reward I got from it.

"Of course, he worries about the natural risks involved but with the support I've got around me, and letting him know when I'm back at the station and safe to head home, he's able to go back to sleep."