Kendall Jenner sees "long-term potential" with Bad Bunny.

The 27-year-old model is "really attracted" to the 29-year-old rap star, and Kendall thinks they could have a long-term future together, as he "treats her like a total gentleman".

A source told Us Weekly: "She feels like he’s the complete package and he treats her like a total gentleman."

The brunette beauty - who has previously dated NBA stars Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, and Devin Booker - loves the rapper's "confidence" and they relish spending time together.

The insider added: "They are having a great time together, and she appreciates that he gets along with all of her friends.

"They complement each other on so many levels and she’s enjoying getting to know him better every day."

Kendall and the rapper - whose real name is Benito Ocasio - were first linked to each other back in February.

A source subsequently revealed that the celebrity duo were still "getting to know each other".

The insider told Us Weekly in March: "Things are not official between Kendall and Bad Bunny, but they’re seeing each other on a regular basis and getting to know each other better.

"It’s not super serious, but she likes him and is open to seeing where things go with him. Kendall appreciates how he treats her with respect and he makes her laugh."

Although their romance was still in the early stages, Kendall always thought that they had long-term "potential" as a couple.

The model has found the 'Mia' hitmaker to be "very charming" and "a great guy".

Speaking about their burgeoning romance, the insider explained: "He’s very charming and she thinks he’s a great guy. Although things are still fairly new, she definitely sees potential."