Demi Lovato felt "relieved" by her bipolar diagnosis.

The 30-year-old pop star has revealed that she felt a sense of relief when she received her diagnosis, because it helped to explain her emotional struggles.

Speaking at the Hollywood and Mind Summit in Los Angeles, the 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker told PEOPLE: "I was so relieved that I had finally had a diagnosis.

"I had spent so many years struggling, and I didn't know why I was a certain way in dealing with depression at such extreme lows, when I seemingly had the world in front of me just ripe with opportunities."

Demi shot to stardom as a child, but she was never able to embrace her early success.

The chart-topping star remembers being confused by her feelings of unhappiness.

She shared: "It was things like, I remember being 15 years old on a tour bus and watching fans follow my bus with posters and trying to get me to wave outside the window. And all I could do was just sit there and cry.

"And I remember being in the back of my tour bus watching my fans and crying and being like, 'Why am I so unhappy?'"

Meanwhile, Demi previously revealed that she doubted she'd ever reach the age of 30.

The brunette beauty celebrated the milestone in August - but Demi was surprised to reach the landmark after suffering a near-fatal drug overdose in 2018.

The singer - who suffered multiple strokes, a heart attack, and even brain damage after taking an overdose - told SPIN magazine: "That's something I thought was impossible to do. Even in bouts of sobriety, my depression was so strong that I didn't think I'd get here today. But here I am."