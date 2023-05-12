'The Kelly Clarkson Show' is committed to creating "a safe and respectful work environment".

A representative for the TV chat show - which is hosted by pop star Kelly Clarkson - has hit back at claims that there's a toxic work environment behind the scenes.

A spokesperson for NBCUniversal told PEOPLE: "We are committed to a safe and respectful work environment and take workplace complaints very seriously and to insinuate otherwise is untrue."

The rep also confirmed that the broadcaster is willing to investigate any allegations or concerns that are raised.

The statement continued: "When issues are reported they are promptly reviewed, investigated and acted upon as appropriate. 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' strives to build a safe, respectful and equitable workplace that nurtures a culture of inclusivity and creativity."

A former employee recently shared their grievances with Rolling Stone, claiming that crew members were "overworked" and "underpaid".

They said: "I remember going up on the roof of the stage to cry, being like, 'Oh, my gosh, what am I doing? Why am I putting myself through this?'"

Despite this, insiders insisted to Rolling Stone that Kelly, 41, "has no clue how unhappy her staff is".

They added: "I would be shocked if she knew. I'd be floored if she knew the staff wasn't getting paid for two weeks of Christmas hiatus. The Kelly that I interacted with and that everyone knows would probably be pretty aghast to learn that."

Kelly launched her show back in 2019, and she previously insisted that she was being realistic about the challenge.

The pop star told Variety: "I hold the Oprahs and the Ellens in such high regard. Very few people can conquer what they conquered.

"My team is very stoked, and I believe in my team. But by no means am I filling anyone shoes - I don’t want that pressure."