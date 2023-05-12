Priyanka Chopra hails Nick Jonas' 'quiet confidence'

Priyanka Chopra loves Nick Jonas' "quiet confidence".

The 40-year-old actress met Nick, 30, through social media, and Priyanka admits that she loved his approach.

During her appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen', Priyanka shared: "He slid into my DMs."

The actress explained that they "started talking" over social media, and she liked Nick's understated approach, revealing that he's a "no-emoji kind of guy".

The 'Baywatch' actress - who married Nick in 2018 - added: "He was a 'I've been told we must meet [kind of guy]'. The quiet confidence, I know. So, I married him. It works out sometimes through DMs."

Priyanka won the Miss World pageant in 2000 - but she recently confessed to being "uncomfortable" with her appearance as a teenager.

The actress - who was born in India but went to high school in the US - admitted to struggling with her appearance during her school years.

She told the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast: "When you're younger, at least for me, at a time in my life when I was developing ... I'm from a country where there's a massive equity on light skin, everybody wants to be lighter-skinned. In the US, people are on tanning machines and tanning salons.

"For the longest time, when I was young, I didn't think my skin was pretty and that I was dark-skinned - and I'm not even that dark-skinned. But that's the normal that I grew up with."

Priyanka lacked confidence in herself during her school years.

However, the actress managed to find a sense of freedom and "expression" through fashion and make-up.

She explained: "In high school, I had scars, I was a tomboy, I was uncomfortable with how my legs looked. It wasn't all smooth, my hair was frizzy. I was just ... not confident, you know?

"You grappled with that stuff but I kind of found expression in fashion and how I dressed and make-up. Fun, friends, the mall, boys - all those things distracted me."

