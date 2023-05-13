Haley Lu Richardson remembers "freaking out" during her first meeting with the Jonas Brothers.

The 28-year-old actress stars in the group's 'Wings' music video, and Haley Lu admits that working with Nick, Joe and Kevin was a long-time ambition.

The 'White Lotus' star told PEOPLE: "The first time I met the Jonas Brothers was when I was 12, and somehow my parents finagled me into getting a meet and greet pass. I don't know how, but they did it.

"It was a dream come true. My mom came with me. I was at their concert in Irvine, and so we drove to California for this concert because I grew up in Arizona, and I waited in line for a couple of hours before their concert started.

"Then, I got to meet them and take a picture with them. I don't remember if they let me hug them, but I think I said hi and was just freaking out and peeing my pants.

"Unfortunately, I had braces and a unibrow, so that was not the hottest face of my life but, internally, it was a beautiful moment."

Haley Lu remains in awe of the brothers, and she's confessed to being overcome with emotion during a recent encounter in Las Vegas.

The actress shared: "I don't have braces and a full-on unibrow now but, weirdly, the picture that I took with them at their [recent Las] Vegas concert, I look so bad because I'm just smiling and crying so hard that my face is contorted.

"It almost looks painful because I'm so happy. I've yet to have a picture of me and them where I look actually really good."