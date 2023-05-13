Robert Pattinson is Suki Waterhouse's "greatest fan".

The 36-year-old actor has been dating the actress since 2018 and he's a "big fan" of her musical drama series, 'Daisy Jones and the Six'.

A source told Us Weekly: "He’s so happy for her success."

The 'Batman' star and Suki, 31, are both "very laid back" characters, but the actress also "brings out [Robert's] adventurous side a little".

The loved-up duo enjoy spending quality time together away from the spotlight.

The insider explained: "They love being at home."

Robert - who previously dated his 'Twilight' co-star Kristen Stewart - and Suki "enjoy writing together", with the insider revealing that they have worked on "short stories" and "possible scripts" in recent months.

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Suki admitted that she jumped at the chance to star in 'Daisy Jones and the Six'.

The actress plays Karen Sirko in the hit series and she was excited to be part of the project.

Asked what drew her to the show, Suki told Glamour magazine: "It was absolutely everything about it. Every single element.

"I was so excited to be part of a Reese Witherspoon-produced project – her company has the best eye for incredible, female-led television shows.

"Also, the opportunity to go back to the 70s. The fashion, the music, being able to learn instruments and actually play together as a band in particular, that’s been one of my passions for so long. I was in from the get go."

Suki believes that starring in the show has also helped her music.

The London-born star - who released her debut album, 'I Can't Let Go', in 2022 - shared: "[Karen] existed in this man's world, and she stayed. She’s very true to herself and believes in herself a lot.

"Whereas when I signed on to 'Daisy Jones' and started rehearsing, I think I still lacked confidence to really put myself out there with music, go the extra step and make an album. I'd wanted to make an album for years."