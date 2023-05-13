Demi Lovato's gender identity is "fluid".

The 30-year-old pop star admits that her gender identity can change from day to day.

Speaking at the Hollywood and Mind Summit in Los Angeles, Demi told PEOPLE: "I’m a very fluid person. My gender identity is sometimes fluid too.

"I identify more feminine on certain days and other days, I identify more non-binary."

The chart-topping star explained that she's still navigating her gender identity.

She shared: "I’m learning more about myself every day.

"That mentality of setting boundaries then taking a step back and [realising], ‘No, this is actually what I want,’ is a journey I encourage everyone to [take]."

Demi has a huge following on social media, including more than 160 million followers on Instagram. But the 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker has revealed that she doesn't actually read the comments on the photo-sharing platform.

She said: "If I see something negative, it’s going to hurt my feelings, and if I see something positive, it’s going to feed into that outside validation that I’ve worked so hard to not need, and that goes back to my child star days of needing outside validation.

"So, I don’t look at comments because [they’re] either going to hurt me or feed that."

Last year, Demi revealed that she never felt comfortable as a "hyper-feminine pop star".

The singer confessed to feeling uncomfortable during her early pop career, when she was portrayed as a femme fatale.

Demi - who slammed her old management team on the track 'Eat Me' - told the BBC: "One of the lines is, 'Would you like me better if I was still her?' and I'm referring to a period of time in my life where I was this hyper-feminine pop star that everyone else wanted me to be.

"I was on stage in leotards and stilettos, and that's never been comfortable to me. And so 'Eat Me' was definitely a song where I was talking about how I'm tired of spoon feeding myself to the public.

"That song is just basically saying, 'This is who I am, take it or leave it.'"