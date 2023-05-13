Christina Ricci loves her ‘Yellowjackets’ character as she’s such an outsider.

The 43-year-old actress, is currently on screens again as ruthless Misty Quigley in the second series of the Showtime hit – a role that earned her a Best Supporting Actress Emmy nomination last year.

She told GoldDerby.com about the role: “The thing I love the most about playing Misty is that she’s really somebody who has accepted the fact that she’s never going to be accepted.

“She still has those compulsions that she cannot ignore. The compulsive need to try to be accepted.

“The compulsive need to go after someone and see if they will be her friend. “But I think deep down she understands who she is and the position that she’s been given.

“Because of that, I don’t think she really understands societal norms.

“She’s so emotionally stunted, that to be able to play this childish character as a 40-year old woman is pretty fun.”

Billed as ‘Lord of the Flies’ meets ‘Lost’, the hit ‘Yellowjackets’ series tells of a group of fortysomething women’s struggles to overcome the fallout and trauma of the horrors they experienced as high school teens after they were left stranded in the wilderness when their private plane to a national soccer game crashes.

Despite its gore, Christina added the show let her enjoy exploring the comedic element of her part.

She added: “I’ve never considered myself funny. In the 2000s, when I was in my 20s, they were always sending us actresses in for comedies.

“They would say, ‘They just need you to go in the room. They want to see if you’re funny.’

“I never left any of those rooms with anyone thinking I was funny. Ever! So I just never considered myself to be a comic actress, but I do see the humour in life.

“I also understand the way that a character like Misty creates her own fun in life.”