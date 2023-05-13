Kathryn Newton, Angus Cloud and Will Catlett have signed up to star in the upcoming untitled monster movie from the ‘Scream VI’ filmmakers.

The trio will join Melissa Barrera and Alisha Weir in the new film from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, also known as Radio Silence, which is set for a 2024 release.

The movie is a Universal Pictures project and plot details are being kept a closely guarded secret.

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, at one stage of development the movie was titled 'Dracula’s Daughter'.

That script told the story of a "group of kidnappers who abduct a band of young people, one of whom ends up being the titular character".

It is unclear if the plot has changed.

Universal stated that the movie: "provides a unique take on legendary monster lore and will represent a fresh, new direction for how to celebrate these classic characters".

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett have previously directed the two latest 'Scream' movies.

Newton recently appeared in 'Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', and has finished production on Focus Feature’s Lisa Frankenstein movie.

Cloud is best known for playing Fezco on HBO’s 'Euphoria', while Catlett stars in 'A Thousand and One', which won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.