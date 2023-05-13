Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman try to always put "family first".

The pair juggle parenting their two daughters with their busy careers and Keith, 55, revealed they try to maintain balance when it comes to their responsibilities.

He told Fox News Digital: "It's always family first.

"It's balanced, so it means it goes out of balance sometimes, and we just put it back in balance. It's never perfectly in balance, but we get it back on track."

Speaking previously about their marriage, Keith compared it to maintaining a garden, admitting to takes a lot of work.

He told Woman's Day magazine: "I do the same things I did at the beginning when we started dating,' he said.

"It's tending to the garden. If you don't do the work, the garden starts to grow over, and then you complain that the garden is not very interesting and you look for another garden. I maintain this garden.

"Nicole is also my best friend. I've never had anyone on the planet who knows me as well as she does."

Nicole, 55, told News.com.au: "Keith and I always say that we are just so lucky to have each other.

"In this world, to be able to come back to that love and that strength is so nourishing and powerful."

Nicole and Keith tied the knot in Sydney in 2006, one year after meeting at the G'Day USA Gala in Los Angeles.