Priyanka Chopra would give up her career for her daughter.

The 40-year-old actress and her husband Nick Jonas, 30, welcomed their daughter Malti via surrogate in January 2022 and Priyanka insisted there is nothing she wouldn't do for her daughter.

She told Femina: "If I were asked to give up my career and just move countries, I would do it without question for my daughter.

"I want to go back home. On time. I finish my job really quickly and then I’m home.

"That doesn’t mean I don’t love my job. That doesn’t mean I’m not going to do it with the same gusto that I did it with before. But, now I know life is equally important."

Meanwhile, Priyanka - who tied the knot with Nick in 2018 - previously revealed they met over social media.

During her appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen', Priyanka shared: "He slid into my DMs."

The actress explained that they "started talking" over social media, and she liked Nick's understated approach, revealing that he's a "no-emoji kind of guy".

The 'Baywatch' star added: "He was a 'I've been told we must meet [kind of guy]'. The quiet confidence, I know. So, I married him. It works out sometimes through DMs."

Priyanka won the Miss World pageant in 2000 - but she recently confessed to being "uncomfortable" with her appearance as a teenager.

Meanwhile, the actress - who was born in India but went to high school in the US - admitted to struggling with her appearance during her school years.

She told the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast: "When you're younger, at least for me, at a time in my life when I was developing ... I'm from a country where there's a massive equity on light skin, everybody wants to be lighter-skinned. In the US, people are on tanning machines and tanning salons.

"For the longest time, when I was young, I didn't think my skin was pretty and that I was dark-skinned - and I'm not even that dark-skinned. But that's the normal that I grew up with."