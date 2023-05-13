Sir Rod Stewart has become a grandfather for the second time.

The 78-year-old music legend's son Liam Stewart - who he has with ex-wife Rachel Hunter - has announced the birth of his first child with partner Nicole Ann on Instagram.

In a sweet snap which featured the tot in a Celtic kit, hockey player Liam, 28, wrote: "Welcome lad love you. American, British, Croatian, Kiwi. Louie Mark Roderick Stewart 5.12.23."

Liam received several congratulatory messages in response to the joyful news, with grandmother Rachel writing: "Welcome you beautiful angel."

Louie's step-grandmother Penny Lancaster added: "Congratulations. That's the look of love. Can't wait for a hug."

Nicole also commented: "We did good."

Rod - who already has an older grandchild named Delilah, who is the child of his daughter Kimberly - has yet to publicly comment on the arrival of the baby boy.

Meanwhile, the 'Maggie May' hitmaker is said to have secretly renewed his wedding vows with wife Penny Lancaster for a second time.

The couple wed in 2007 and reportedly held the ceremony in Australia where Rod was touring.

Woman’s Day magazine said they reaffirmed their vows alongside their sons Alastair, 17, and Aiden, 12, as well as niece Raphaella, 18, after they previously renewed their vows for the first time to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in 2017.

The magazine added Sir Rod “spaced out” his tour dates so the couple’s loved ones could attend the ceremony.

A source close to the family told the publication ahead of the renewal: "There’s a very good reason why Rod’s insisted he space out his tour dates – it’s the perfect place and the perfect time to renew their wedding vows.

"Now they can’t wait and are using this chance to do something special while here.”

"Penny and Rod love being in love. They think there's something fun about celebrating their vows in different locations around the world, so why not do it all again in Sydney!"