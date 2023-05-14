Jonathan Majors is dating Meagan Good.

The 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ' actor - who is facing three charges of attempted assault, one of assault, one count of aggravated harassment, and an additional count of harassment after being arrested following an alleged domestic dispute in March - has found some happiness amid his legal woes after finding love with the 41-year-old actress.

Sources told TMZ the couple have got close over the last several weeks but their romance is "fairly new".

And Jonathan and the 'Shazam!' actress aren't keeping their romance private because an onlooker saw them at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles, where they had gone to see a movie.

The 'Creed III' star appeared virtually for a hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court earlier this week, but spoke only to confirmed he had consented to appear via video link rather than in person.

The 33-year-old actor has been accused of slapping his ex-girlfriend in the back of a taxi after a night out partying in New York City in March, but he has insisted he is innocent, with his lawyer, Priya Chaudhry handing over several surveillance videos and text messages from the alleged victim in an attempt to clear her client's name.

Following the hearing, his attorney said she had provided the Manhattan District Attorney's office with "irrefutable evidence" that the alleged victim was "lying" about the facts of the case.

And Priya criticised alleged racism in the investigation as she expressed her frustration that no one is investigating Jonathan's claim he was actually assaulted by his former partner on the night in question.

She said: "When Mr. Majors showed a white police officer the injuries the woman caused him, the white officer got in Mr. Majors' face and taunted him, saying that if the officer were to slap Mr. Majors, the officer wouldn't break his finger."