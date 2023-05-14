'Final Fantasy 16' has been banned from launching in Saudi Arabia.

The Public Authority For Media has confirmed that the RPG will not be released in the Kingdom, due to the publisher Square Enix not agreeing to make "necessary modifications" to make the title suitable for the region.

A tweet by the organisation read: “We would like to clarify that it has not been released in the Kingdom, due to the publisher’s unwillingness to make the necessary modifications."

Hattan Tawili, the board’s general supervisor for video games, recently tweeted that “one of the most important and biggest games of the year” could be banned “due to the company’s complete refusal to modify the content to suit the region."

The content they want to be changed is not mentioned.

However, Saudi previously banned 'The Last Of Us Part 2' for the same-sex relationship between characters Ellie and Dina.

'Final Fantasy 16' is the first numbered sequel to feature the F-word.

The game will also be the first in the hit series to have a mature rating.

Square's Michael-Christopher Koji Fox told WellPlayed: "It’s great to have somebody yell ‘f***!’ when the situation calls for it."

However, he insisted they didn't go "too over the top" with expletives.

Fox continued: "There are a lot of great characters in the game. Because it’s a mature game, I got to let some of them swear which has been fun. In 'Final Fantasy' games, it has always been teen [rated] so we have to be careful for the language.

‘This [Final Fantasy 16] is the first numbered 'Final Fantasy' that is mature. We didn’t go too over the top."

'Final Fantasy 16' arrives on June 22 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.