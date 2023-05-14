Hailey Bieber wants children "so bad" but gets "scared" about having a family in the public eye.

The 26-year-old model has been married to Justin Bieber since 2018 and while she admitted they are desperate to have kids, she's worried about the vitriol they could face because of the negative comments she and the 'Never Say Never' hitmaker constantly receive online.

Asked about having children, she told the Sunday Times' Style magazine: “I literally cry about this all the time!

“I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.

“We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”

Hailey recently shared an Instagram Post saying she had been through "some of the saddest, hardest moments" of her life this year but she explained she was writing about the "uncomfortable growth" she has been experiencing.

Asked about the post, she said: “I just felt like I was going through a lot of uncomfortable growth. Whenever you’re transitioning from one time of your life to another, it’s really uncomfortable and it can be really sad … [I was] just trying to connect with other people who might feel that way.”

But instead, people responded with "negativity".

She added: “[People say], ‘Oh, you think we feel bad for you?’ And I get it. It’s just sad sometimes that that would be how people feel about you wanting to express your emotions.”

Meanwhile, the Rhode founder expressed her regret that she never graduated high school.

She said: "I’m fascinated by the medical field. When I started modelling I used to walk around with a medical terminology book in my bag.”

Asked if she had ever considered being a doctor, she replied: “I hated studying, so there was no way I was going to go to school for any of this. I didn’t graduate high school because I was home schooled and I dropped out [at age 18], which I don’t love.”