Blac Chyna thinks her face was “looking crazy” before she had her fillers removed.

The 35-year-old model and reality TV star – who now wants to revert to her given name of Angela White after quitting the OnlyFans account that made her millions – made the remark while looking back on old photos of herself before she started her recent dramatic make-under.

She said in an Instagram video: “I was looking at old pictures, you guys. That face was looking crazy.

“That first picture, that was like a few months before I took out all the filler.”

She added about getting the fillers out: “I look so much better,” before saying getting them wasn’t “worth it”.

The model went on: “Ladies, that ain’t the wave… look at (my) lips.

“Thank God. I love you guys. Please don’t even do the filler, it is not even worth it. It is not worth it.”

Blac said in March she quit OnlyFans as God would not have approved of her “degrading” job choice.

She was soon named the X-rated platform’s highest earner after she joined in 2020, but after getting baptised last year and starting her make-under that has seen her get a breast and bum reduction, said she is now letting her Christian faith “lead” her life.

She told DailyMail.com: “I’m not doing OnlyFans anymore. I’m kind of past that.

“It is one of those things where I did what I needed to do at that moment because of the circumstances I was in.

“Besides, with me being baptised, that’s just not what God will want me to do. It’s kind of degrading.”

The ex-fiancée of 36 year old Rob Kardashian – with whom she has daughter Dream, six, as well as son King, 10, with 33-year-old rapper Tyga – is rumoured to have made $240 million from OnlyFans after charging up to hundreds of dollars a year to subscribers who wanted to see her raunchy content.

Along with having recent breast and bum reduction surgery, the born-again Christian has had her facial fillers reduced after she said they left her looking like Jigsaw from the ‘Saw’ horror franchise when make up was applied.

She added about her reliance on cosmetic procedures including lip fillers: “It got to a point where my lips were so big, even when I would smile, you still couldn’t see my teeth.“Now you can see my teeth... I have teeth.”