Jack Whitehall and his girlfriend Roxy Horner are reportedly expecting their first child.

The comic, 34, and the 31-year-old model, who have been dating for three years and live in Jack’s £17.5 million mansion in Notting Hill, west London, with their dog Coco, are said to be “overjoyed” at the news they are to become parents.

A source close to the couple told The Sun: “They are ecstatic to be expecting and the baby will be very lucky to have them as parents.

“Roxy has already started getting things ready, she has been buying little clothes for the baby and cannot wait to be a mum.“Jack is a little more nervous, like most first time dads are, but he knows that Roxy will be an incredible mother so feels like they are in safe hands!

“They already have their dog Coco so the baby will be making them a family of four.

“They are great together and make a brilliant team, so parenthood will be no different.

“Their family are over the moon. They are putting a bit of pressure on Jack to pop the question now that Roxy is going to have his baby, but so far he has put it off.

“We will wait and see - but it may not be long until she has a ring on her finger as well.”

Roxy was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes after she collapsed at the BRIT Awards in 2021 while Jack was hosting the event, and she now wears an electronic device that monitors her blood glucose level.

Jack told in 2020 on series four of his Netflix show ‘Travels with my Father’ how he “f***** up” his chance of getting married to his 40-year-old ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ actress ex Gemma Chan. He said: “I f***** up my chance of that. I did. I could have got married but I messed it up.”