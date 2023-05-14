Jason Sudeikis doesn’t look at his split with Olivia Wilde as the “ending of something”.

The ‘Ted Lasso’ actor, 47, broke up with the 29-year-old ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ actress – with whom he has children Otis, nine, and Daisy, six – in November 2020, and is embroiled in a custody battle with his ex, but has now compared the end of their relationship to adding experiences to their lives.

He told The Observer newspaper: “I don’t think it’s the ending of something, as much as now we’ve added three or four charms to the bracelet of our lives.”

Jason added he would always maintain as optimistic outlook as his Ted Lasso US college football coach character until he was faced with certain death.

He said: “Until I’m faced with being on a plane that’s supposed to go down, or some biopsy brings back some bad news or some other major shift happens in my life or someone near and dear to me’s life, I have no reason not to be as optimistic as the character I’ve been lucky enough to portray for the last three years… I have no complaints. Leave that to the experts.”Despite their custody fight, Olivia and Jason are united in their legal fight against their former nanny.

Ericka Genaro claimed in February the couple fired her after she requested to take a three-day “stress leave” due to their relationship collapsing.

The former nanny claimed that, once Wilde moved out, she suffered increased stress and anxiety due to how much more time she had to spend with their children in her absence.

Legal papers stated: “The pressure of (Ericka) not only being the primary caretaker of the children, but also filling in Wilde’s absence for the children, became debilitating.”

The nanny worked for the actors from 2018 until 2021, and is suing for punitive damages, attorney’s fees and cost of the lawsuit.

Olivia and Jason have claimed she was never actually fired and say she resigned and offered to help them out for an extra five months, saying they also doubled her salary at the end of 2020.

They claimed Genaro threatened to “dish” to the media about her time as their nanny.

The former couple got engaged in 2013 with Olivia going on to date her now-ex Harry Styles, 29, after their split in 2020, from whom she has now split.