Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have used their son’s first birthday to confirm the inspiration behind his name.

The ‘Umbrella’ singer, 35, and her rapper partner, 34, had kept their boy’s moniker secret for nearly a year after his birth on 13 May last year, but after a birth certificate showed he is called RZA Athelston Mayers the couple have stated it was a tribute to the Wu-Tang Clan leader.

A$AP said on Instagram in a post on Saturday (13.05.23) that marked his son’s first birthday: “WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN’ HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA.”

The ‘Sundress’ rapper – born Rakim Athelaston Mayers – also shared a carousel of images of his life with Rihanna and their son, including a snap of the pregnant singer kissing his cheek while their son smiled at the camera.

Rihanna and A$AP’s second child is due to be born within days, and Rihanna recently hinted they were about to be married by tweeting “shout outz 2 the bridal party…. here come de bride #idoKARL#METgala2023.”

The pair started dating in 2020 after having been linked professionally as early as 2013.

Their boy’s name is a tribute to producer and rapper RZA, 53, leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, as well as being a nod to A$AP’s middle name.

Fans had recently speculated that the little boy might have been named Noah.

But a “certificate of live birth” obtained by DailyMail.com showed he was called RZA and was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Among Rihanna’s recent hints about her son's secret name was on 5 April, when she was seen carrying the smiling boy while wearing a baggy black Wu-Tang Clan top as she was seen leaving a meal at the Giorgio Baldi Italian restaurant in Santa Monica.

Rihanna has also worn tops emblazoned with RZA’s name.

Her partner is also a huge fan of the group and he has collaborated with Raekwon, 53, from the band on the 2015 song ‘Fly International Luxurious Art’.

A$AP Mob, the collective that Rocky belongs to, also earned comparisons to the legendarily hip-hop group early in its existence.