Shakira is said to be house hunting so she can settle permanently in Miami.

The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer, 45, last month moved with her children Milan, 10, and Sasha, eight – who she had with her 36-year-old ex Gerard Piqué – from Spain to the south Florida city, and is reportedly on the hunt for a new mansion.

Her friend and realtor with the Keller Williams Luxury Portfolio Collection, Ana Lourdes Martinez, told Page Six: “Miami has always been Shakira’s home and refuge. Even though she was living in Spain most of the time, Miami has always been a place that she loved.”

Page Six reported that when the school year ends in June, Shakira’s boys will spend their vacation with their father, who played for the Barcelona FC team before retiring last November.

The couple’s split settlement allegedly awarded Shakira 70 percent of custody, with Gerard granted frequent access to them in Miami with summers spent back in Spain.

Page Six said Shakira is currently living in a mansion on North Bay Road, which she bought in 2001 for $3.4 million, but it added it is exposed from the back – which may not suit the singer’s recent plea for privacy as she tries to carve out a new life for herself in Miami.

She said in a recent plea for privacy after moving from Spain via a lengthy Instagram post: “Dear friends, journalists and media, as they begin a new phase in their lives, I urge the media on behalf of my children to please respect their right to privacy.

“I trust that journalists and photographers are sensitive to the situation facing Milan and Sasha and can behave in the most humane way possible with them, given that this is the health and physical and emotional integrity of two under 8 and 10 years of just wishing they could go out on the street, and attend school feeling safe and having the peace of mind not being chased or subjected to constant surveillance of cameras.”

Shakira went on: “I extend this petition no longer as an artist, but as a mother who wants to protect and care for the psychological and emotional well-being of her children so that they can live a healthy and happy life, as every child deserves.”

Shakira and Gerard split after a 12-year relationship, and the ex-former footballer recently revealed he had listened to the singer’s so-called “diss track” that appeared to mock him and his new 24-year-old girlfriend Clara Chia.